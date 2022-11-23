Support us
UK Defense Ministry: Russia has likely ‘very nearly exhausted’ its stock of Iranian-made drones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 23, 2022 11:49 am
Russia has targeted hundreds of its Iranian-made drones at tactical military targets, energy infrastructure, and medical facilities in Ukraine since September, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 23. 

Russia is likely running out of the Iranian drones and will seek resupply, although Moscow can likely “procure UAVs from overseas more rapidly than it can manufacture new cruise missiles domestically.”

The Washington Post reported on Nov. 19, citing intelligence, that Iran and Russia have “quietly” reached an agreement to assemble “hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft” on Russian territory.

