TVORCHI to represent Ukraine at 2023 Eurovision contest

TVORCHI has been chosen to represent Ukraine with its entry “Heart of Steel” in the 2023 Eurovision song contest.

The two-member band was founded in 2018 by Ukrainian sound producer Andrew Hutsuliak and vocalist Jeffery Augustus Kenny.

Due to Russia’s full-scale war, the contest will not be held in Ukraine, despite Ukraine’s win last year.

Eurovision will instead be held in Liverpool, as the U.K. came in second place.