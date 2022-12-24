Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

TVORCHI to represent Ukraine at 2023 Eurovision contest

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 10:53 pm
Share

TVORCHI has been chosen to represent Ukraine with its entry “Heart of Steel” in the 2023 Eurovision song contest. 

The two-member band was founded in 2018 by Ukrainian sound producer Andrew Hutsuliak and vocalist Jeffery Augustus Kenny. 

Due to Russia’s full-scale war, the contest will not be held in Ukraine, despite Ukraine’s win last year. 

Eurovision will instead be held in Liverpool, as the U.K. came in second place. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK