November 7, 2022 10:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Nov. 7 that Turkey will propose to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for one more year, Turkish news outlet CNN Turk reported. On July 22, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN made a deal to unblock grain exports. On Oct. 29, Russia said it had suspended its participation in the deal due to a drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol. While Russia accused Ukraine of the attack, Ukraine has not commented.On Nov. 2, Russia said it will resume participation in the deal.

