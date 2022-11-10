Top US general says Russian casualties in Ukraine at 100,000
November 10, 2022 6:24 am
While speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 9, Gen. Mark Milley said more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been "killed and wounded" in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.