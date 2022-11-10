Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Top US general says Russian casualties in Ukraine at 100,000

November 10, 2022 6:24 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
While speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Nov. 9, Gen. Mark Milley said more than 100,000 Russian soldiers have been "killed and wounded" in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, Reuters reported.

