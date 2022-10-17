The Insider: Kremlin-linked officers seek asylum in France
This item is part of our running news digest
October 15, 2022 12:02 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
A member of Russia’s Security Service (FSB) and a member of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner have requested asylum in France, reports The Insider. Testimonies provided by both individuals will reportedly shed light on Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.