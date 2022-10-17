Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalThe Insider: Kremlin-linked officers seek asylum in France

October 15, 2022 12:02 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A member of Russia’s Security Service (FSB) and a member of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner have requested asylum in France, reports The Insider. Testimonies provided by both individuals will reportedly shed light on Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine.

