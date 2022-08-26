Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalTeam Ukraine wins 18 gold medals at the Warrior Games

August 26, 2022 5:31 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Warrior Games is an annual competition held in the U.S. for injured servicemen and veterans from allied countries. There are numerous events and categories similar to the Olympics, including track & field, swimming, cycling and other sports. In the first five days of the competition, 37 medals have been won by Ukrainians who are participating for the first time. The event concludes on Aug. 28.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
