Team Ukraine wins 18 gold medals at the Warrior Games
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 5:31 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Warrior Games is an annual competition held in the U.S. for injured servicemen and veterans from allied countries. There are numerous events and categories similar to the Olympics, including track & field, swimming, cycling and other sports. In the first five days of the competition, 37 medals have been won by Ukrainians who are participating for the first time. The event concludes on Aug. 28.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.