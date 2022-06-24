Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 4, 2022 12:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Swiss government said it had rejected a request by Denmark to supply 22 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles and a request by Germany to supply 12,400 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, as well as for Piranha III vehicles. At the same time, Switzerland has allowed Germany to freely dispose of Leopard 2 tanks previously sold back to defense group Rheinmetall. Ukraine has previously urged Germany to supply Leopard tanks. Switzerland has usually banned the export of Swiss-made weapons to conflict zones due to its neutral status.

