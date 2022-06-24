Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalSwitzerland blocks shipment of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 1, 2022 4:40 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The Swiss government has rejected Denmark's request to send 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported. Denmark needs Switzerland's agreement because they were produced there, and Switzerland bans the export of Swiss-made weapons to conflict zones due to its neutral status. Earlier Switzerland also rejected the supplies of weapons from Germany and Poland to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok