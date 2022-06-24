Switzerland blocks shipment of armored vehicles to Ukraine.
June 1, 2022 4:40 pm
The Swiss government has rejected Denmark's request to send 20 Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported. Denmark needs Switzerland's agreement because they were produced there, and Switzerland bans the export of Swiss-made weapons to conflict zones due to its neutral status. Earlier Switzerland also rejected the supplies of weapons from Germany and Poland to Ukraine.