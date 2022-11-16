Support us
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Sweden to supply Ukraine with air defense systems

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 1:56 pm
Sweden’s Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include air-defense systems, on Nov. 16, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Jonson refused to tell which systems Ukraine will receive from Sweden due to security reasons, Aftonbladet reported.

The package will also include personal all-terrain vehicles, some winter equipment, body armor, and tents.

It is the largest aid package that Sweden has given to Ukraine, according to the country's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Since Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities in October, Kyiv has repeatedly called on the West to provide air defense systems to help Ukraine protect its critical infrastructure.

