Sweden opposes total ban on Russian tourist visas
August 22, 2022 3:59 am
Swedish Minister for Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman said his country supports strict limitations on visas for Russians, such as eliminating the simplified visa applications. Ygeman said he believes that a complete ban would prevent Russian dissidents and researchers from coming into EU, which is “an exchange we still want to have with Russia.”