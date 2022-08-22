Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 22, 2022 3:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Swedish Minister for Integration and Migration Anders Ygeman said his country supports strict limitations on visas for Russians, such as eliminating the simplified visa applications. Ygeman said he believes that a complete ban would prevent Russian dissidents and researchers from coming into EU, which is “an exchange we still want to have with Russia.”

