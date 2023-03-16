Survey: 95% of Ukrainians believe in Kyiv’s victory against Russia

According to a survey released by the sociological group Rating on Feb. 21, 95% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s victory in Russia’s full-scale war.

The survey said that 63% of Ukrainians believe that a victory against Russia would require at least six months.

In January 2022, only 56% of Ukrainians’ said they were confident in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia.

On Feb. 13, the 2023 Munich Security Index revealed that 89% of Ukrainians are ready to keep fighting even if Russia uses tactical nukes.

The same survey said that 93% of Ukrainians believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea.





