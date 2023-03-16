Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Survey: 95% of Ukrainians believe in Kyiv’s victory against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 22, 2023 1:39 am
According to a survey released by the sociological group Rating on Feb. 21, 95% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s victory in Russia’s full-scale war.

The survey said that 63% of Ukrainians believe that a victory against Russia would require at least six months.

In January 2022, only 56% of Ukrainians’ said they were confident in Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russia. 

On Feb. 13, the 2023 Munich Security Index revealed that 89% of Ukrainians are ready to keep fighting even if Russia uses tactical nukes. 

The same survey said that 93% of Ukrainians believe that the only acceptable condition for a ceasefire requires the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, even from occupied Crimea. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

