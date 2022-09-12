Survey: 81% of Poles support accepting Ukrainian refugees.
September 12, 2022 7:22 pm
According to the Centre for Public Opinion Research, 75% of respondents believe Russia's war against Ukraine threatens Poland's security. 15% do not support accepting Ukrainian refugees.
