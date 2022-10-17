Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Supreme Court dismisses deputy chairman over Russian citizenship

October 5, 2022 6:17 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Supreme Court Chairman Vsevolod Kniaziev dismissed the deputy chairman Bohdan Lvov on Oct. 5 after Ukraine's Security Service had confirmed that Lvov has a Russian passport.

Lvov, however, denies this accusation.

According to a document published by Supreme Court, Lvov was dismissed due to his Russian citizenship. Under Ukrainian law, foreign citizens are banned from holding government jobs.

“This is an unprecedented decision for the judicial system because the specified provisions of the Constitution and the Law are being applied for the first time,” the Supreme Court said.

Earlier on Oct. 3, the commercial chamber of the Supreme Court failed to gather enough votes to fire Lvov, sparking an uproar in Ukraine.

Lvov received Russian citizenship in 1999 when he was already working as a judge in Ukraine, according to documents published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Schemes investigation project.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok