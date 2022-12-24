Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Stoltenberg says Ukraine has right to defend, as Russia accuses Ukraine of striking its territory

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 6:58 pm
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

On Dec. 5, explosions rocked two Russian airbases hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine's border. Stoltenberg told the Financial Times he doesn’t have information about those incidents.

“But what I can say is that what we see is that Ukraine is defending itself. And we need to understand this in the wider context. We see daily attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities, on critical infrastructure,” Stoltenberg said.

As winter looms, Stoltenberg said, Russia tries to weaponize winter to deprive civilians of water, electricity, and heating.

“And this is a brutal kind of warfare that actually affects all civilians. And it shows the brutality of the Russian invasion. And, of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself against these kinds of attacks,” NATO Secretary General said.

