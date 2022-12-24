Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sirens reportedly activated at Russia's Engels Air Base

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 12:58 am
Air raid sirens were activated late on Dec. 6 at an airfield in Russia's city of Engels, the day after explosions rocked two Russian airbases, including Engels, hundreds of kilometres from Ukraine. Russia's state news agency TASS quoted First Deputy Head of the Engels District Yevgeny Shpolsky, who said that the sirens sounded on the territory of a military unit and "there is no threat to civilian infrastructure." 

Tu-95 long-range bombers that Russia stations at Engels form a significant component of its strategic nuclear arsenal. The bombers have been used to take part in cruise missile strikes against Ukraine. 

