Stoltenberg: NATO will step up support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 5 that he had spoken with President Volodymyr Zelensky and “praised the brave Ukrainian people and forces for the impressive progress in regaining their territory from Russian aggressors.”



"NATO will sustain and step up support for Ukraine for as long as it takes," he added. Stoltenberg did not specify what "stepping up" the support would imply.

Earlier on Sept. 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has applied for NATO membership. The country, according to him, should count on the NATO fast-track accession.

According to the President's Office, Stoltenberg has already received Ukraine's bid for membership.