Spain sends air defense systems to Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 2, 2022 7:41 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares during his visit to Kyiv on Nov. 2. Ukraine received four Hawk air defense systems, an Aspide air defense battery, anti-tank missiles, guns, and ammunition.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.