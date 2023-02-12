Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Southern Command: Ukraine destroys two Russian boats in Dnipro River delta

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 11:54 am
Share

The Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian boats in southern Kherson Oblast, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on Feb. 12.

Russian forces were allegedly preparing the boats for sabotage groups to maneuver in the Dnipro River delta, Humeniuk told the national television, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine’s forces hit a Russian temporary ammunition depot in occupied Kakhovka and a fuel depot in occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.In its morning briefing on Feb. 12. The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia had lost 18 boats since February 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK