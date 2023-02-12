Southern Command: Ukraine destroys two Russian boats in Dnipro River delta

The Ukrainian military destroyed two Russian boats in southern Kherson Oblast, Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on Feb. 12.

Russian forces were allegedly preparing the boats for sabotage groups to maneuver in the Dnipro River delta, Humeniuk told the national television, as quoted by Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine’s forces hit a Russian temporary ammunition depot in occupied Kakhovka and a fuel depot in occupied Oleshky in Kherson Oblast.In its morning briefing on Feb. 12. The Ukrainian General Staff said Russia had lost 18 boats since February 2022.