Slovenia sends 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine
October 29, 2022 6:18 pm
Slovenia sent the tanks to Ukraine in exchange for equipment from Germany, an agreement concluded in September between Slovenia’s Prime Minister Robert Golob and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
In July, Slovenia had already sent 35 amphibious infantry fighting vehicle BVP M80A to Ukraine.
