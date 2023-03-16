Slovakian parliament recognizes Kremlin as terrorist regime

Slovakia’s parliament passed a resolution on Feb. 16 recognizing the Kremlin as a terrorist regime and Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Slovak lawmakers condemned Russia’s large-scale attacks on civilians, civilian objects and critical infrastructure after the latest Russian missile strike unleashed on Ukraine on Feb. 16.

The parliament also condemned Russia’s repeated nuclear threats, denounced the sham annexation “referendums” in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts held in September 2022, and supported the creation of a special tribunal to judge Russian war criminals.