Slovakia considers producing ammunition for Ukraine.

Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kačer said on Dec. 8 that the country is considering launching production of 120 and 155mm projectiles for Ukraine.

"We have capacities for these calibers — partially state (enterprises), partially private (companies)," he said, adding that the priority is to start producing 155mm projectiles for howitzers.

On the same day, Kačer spoke against inducing Ukraine into unfavorable peace negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"For those who say that 'we want peace and negotiations', we always say that we already went through it with Hitler," he said. "We will never do it again. We have learned the lessons of history and will support you (Ukraine) until the very end."

Kačer paid a visit to Ukraine on Dec. 8 to meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kuleba announced that Slovakia would send 300 electric generators to Ukraine to help the country overcome the energy crisis caused by Russian attacks. The generators are set to be delivered in December.

The Slovak government also approved on Dec. 7 a new military aid package consisting of ammunition for fighter jets, warm clothes for the military, and other equipment.