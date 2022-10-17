Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalShmyhal: Ukraine’s ‘energy integrity’ intact after mass Russian attacks

This item is part of our running news digest

October 16, 2022 5:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has withstood over 130 Russian missile and drone attacks over the past week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 16. “The aggressor sought to intimidate Ukrainians and paralyze the state’s energy,” Shmyhal said. He noted that Russia did not reach its goal, as "Ukraine was prepared."In addition to targeting civilian areas, Russia's coordinated attacks on Oct. 10 hit energy infrastructure across the country.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok