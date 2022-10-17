Shmyhal: Ukraine’s ‘energy integrity’ intact after mass Russian attacks
October 16, 2022 5:39 pm
Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has withstood over 130 Russian missile and drone attacks over the past week, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Oct. 16. “The aggressor sought to intimidate Ukrainians and paralyze the state’s energy,” Shmyhal said. He noted that Russia did not reach its goal, as "Ukraine was prepared."In addition to targeting civilian areas, Russia's coordinated attacks on Oct. 10 hit energy infrastructure across the country.
