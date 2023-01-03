Security Service suspects 2 Russian commanders of attacking civilian infrastructure

The Security Service of Ukraine announced on Jan. 3 that two Russian military commanders were suspected of attacking civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. They are Colonel General Sergey Kobylash, the Russian commander of the long-range aviation of the Air and Space Forces, and Admiral Igor Osipov, the former commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

This is the first time Ukraine has announced suspects of attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Security Service, or SBU, investigators found evidence that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Kobylash has been following the orders of Russia’s top military command and political leadership regarding the destruction of Ukrainian cities.

“It was on his orders that the Russian invaders carried out massive rocket attacks on residential buildings, hospitals, and critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine,” the SBU reported.

According to the investigations, Osipov “gave orders to carry out systematic missile strikes from the Black Sea on Ukrainian densely populated areas” from Feb. 24 to Aug. 10.

Both commanders are suspected of planning, unleashing, and waging an aggressive war, and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine. If found guilty, they both may face life imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation continues, the SBU said.

Russia has been launching relentless strikes against civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, firing at residential buildings, hospitals, schools, energy facilities, and other locations.

According to the United Nations, at least 6,884 civilians have been killed and 10,947 injured since Feb. 24. The actual number of casualties is believed to be significantly higher as data from occupied territories is currently unavailable.

