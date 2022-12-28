Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

SBU: Ukrainian sentenced to 11 years in prison for leaking information to Russian troops

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 2:20 pm
A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Ukrainian man to 11 years in prison for leaking the locations of bomb shelters and the positions of Ukrainian troops to Russian forces, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reported on Dec. 28. 

The information he provided pertained to the areas surrounding Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. 

According to the SBU, Russian forces intended to “use the received data to prepare and carry out missile strikes on Kramatorsk.” 

The SBU detained the man in March. 

Earlier in December, 15 residents of Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts who had “voluntarily joined” Russian troops after Feb. 24 as snipers and grenade launchers were sentenced to 15 years in prison for state treason.

