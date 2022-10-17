Security Service exposes more Russian collaborators in occupied areas of Kherson Oblast
October 5, 2022 7:18 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) did not specify the number of suspected Russian collaborators who had recently been exposed. One of the suspects is a former employee of one of the Kherson Oblast’s law enforcement agencies who allegedly provided Russia with information about “at least 23 patriotic residents of Kherson Oblast,” leading to searches at their homes and "mental and physical" pressure put on them.
