SBU catches alleged Russian agents searching for Ukrainian weapons placements
January 17, 2023 4:17 pm
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Jan. 17 that it rooted out a pair of Russian agents in the central Poltava Oblast.
According to the SBU, the two men, who had relocated to Poltava from Eastern Ukraine, were trying to find information about critical infrastructure assets in the region, as well as the forces defending them.
They allegedly sought the locations of Ukraine's air defense installations, HIMARS systems and M777 howitzers, and had orders to destroy Ukrainian military assets, with a $20,000 bounty offered for each.
