Russian shelling kills couple in Kherson Oblast
February 16, 2023 4:37 pm
Russian shelling damaged a house in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 16, killing a couple, the Kherson regional administration reported.
It was a targeted attack against civilians, according to the administration.
Kherson has come under daily artillery fire from the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November.
