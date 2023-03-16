Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian shelling kills couple in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 4:37 pm
Russian shelling damaged a house in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 16, killing a couple, the Kherson regional administration reported

It was a targeted attack against civilians, according to the administration. 

Kherson has come under daily artillery fire from the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November.

