Russian propagandist claims he came under fire in Donetsk Oblast
March 5, 2023 11:17 pm
Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on March 5 that he had come under fire while visiting a Russian marine brigade near the town of Vyhledar in Donetsk Oblast.
He claimed that the Ukrainian military knew about his whereabouts.
“Intensive artillery fire started in the settlement where our meeting took place. The information was leaked that I was at this unit,” he said.
He added that no one had been killed or injured.
