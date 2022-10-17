Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian media report explosions in occupied Donetsk

October 16, 2022 10:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the former city council building was damaged as a result of an attack on Oct. 16. Russia's proxies in Donetsk Oblast use it as an "administration" building.

The media accused the Ukrainian forces of shelling the building with U.S. HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems). Ukraine hasn't commented on the allegations.

