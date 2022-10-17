Russian forces strike Sumy Oblast 70 times, 1 woman killed
October 10, 2022 12:50 am
Russian forces struck several communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 9 with various weapons, damaging the building of an agricultural company in one village, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. One woman was killed in the Myropil community as a result of the attacks, Zhyvytskyi said.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.