Russian forces strike Sumy Oblast 70 times, 1 woman killed

October 10, 2022 12:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces struck several communities in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 9 with various weapons, damaging the building of an agricultural company in one village, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Telegram. One woman was killed in the Myropil community as a result of the attacks, Zhyvytskyi said.

