Russian forces shell 7 Sumy Oblast communities
September 21, 2022 2:50 am
Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported that Russian forces shelled the communities of Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Yunakivka, Nova Sloboda, and Bilopillia, damaging private property and killing goats and chickens. No casualties were reported.
