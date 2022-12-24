Russian forces attack 9 Ukrainian regions over past day, killing 2 people

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched attacks on nine Ukrainian oblasts: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attacks on his oblast targeted Kurakhove, Avdiivka, and Heorhiivka, killing two civilians and wounding four.



In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia is constantly attacking Kupiansk, Chuhuivsk, and Kharkiv districts, according to the oblast governor, Oleh Syniehubov.

The official said Russian forces had struck private households and an educational institution in the village of Bezmiatezhne with S-300 missiles overnight. There were no casualties.

Russian troops also hit Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities on the Black Sea coast of Mykolaiv Oblast, said Vitaliy Kim, the oblast governor. No casualties were reported.

One of the villages of the Esman community and the Russian-Ukrainian border area in Sumy Oblast was under fire, too, the oblast governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, reported.

During the past day, the Russian military hit civilian infrastructure in nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the oblast administration. Local authorities received 18 reports about the damages to citizens’ households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian forces fired “from the entire spectrum of artillery” on the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast administration reported.

Three communities of the Nikopol district in southern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were under Russian attacks overnight, according to the governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties were reported.

Russia also hit settlements of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district in Chernihiv Oblast from mortars, Halyna Shekhovtsova, spokeswoman of the Chernihiv border detachment, told Suspilne. The attack didn’t result in casualties or damages, she said.

After withdrawing from the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian troops continue to attack the city of Kherson and the region, targeting residential infrastructure and houses, Yurii Sobolevskyi, deputy head of Kherson Regional Council, told Freedom TV channel on Nov. 27.

