Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 8:31 am
Share

Russia attacked three communities of the Nikopol district in southern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a post on Telegram. 

According to the governor, Russian forces fired at the Marhanetska, Pokrovska, and Chervonohrihorivska communities in the district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and other heavy artillery. More than 30 Russian shells landed in those areas, Reznichenko said. 

No casualties were reported, and details on the damage are still being reported, he said. 

The Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol region sits just across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK