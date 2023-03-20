Russian forces attack 7 communities in Sumy Oblast on March 19

Russian forces struck the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 19.

Russia used mortars, artillery, and explosives to target the region.

In the Khotin community, Russian troops damaged a milk farm. There were no casualties.

No other damages were reported.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.