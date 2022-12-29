Russian Dec. 29 mass missile attack kills 2, injures 7

Another Russian mass missile attack killed two and injured seven people in several regions, the authorities said.

A Russian Dec. 29 attack on Kharkiv killed two and injured one, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine's second-largest city.

Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast with four missiles, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. One of them struck a boarding school where internally displaced people were living. One person was injured, he said.

Three people were injured in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russian attack damaged 11 houses and medical institutions in Kyiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

On Dec. 29, Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles, he said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all 16 missiles fired on the capital were downed by Ukraine's air defense. Air defense downed 21 missiles over Odesa Oblast, Governor Maksym Marchenko said.

Russian forces shelled a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.