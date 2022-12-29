Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Russian Dec. 29 mass missile attack kills 2, injures 7

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 29, 2022 6:15 pm
Share

Another Russian mass missile attack killed two and injured seven people in several regions, the authorities said.

A Russian Dec. 29 attack on Kharkiv killed two and injured one, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that Russia targeted critical infrastructure in Ukraine's second-largest city.

Russian forces attacked Kostiantynivka in eastern Donetsk Oblast with four missiles, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. One of them struck a boarding school where internally displaced people were living. One person was injured, he said. 

Three people were injured in Kyiv, according to the State Emergency Service. 

Russian attack damaged 11 houses and medical institutions in Kyiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleksii Kuleba.

On Dec. 29, Russia fired 69 missiles against Ukraine, according to Chief Commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Ukraine's air defense downed 54 missiles, he said. 

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all 16 missiles fired on the capital were downed by Ukraine's air defense. Air defense downed 21 missiles over Odesa Oblast, Governor Maksym Marchenko said

Russian forces shelled a hospital in Kherson, injuring two people, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK