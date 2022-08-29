Russian attacks killed 8 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 28
August 29, 2022 10:43 am
Four people were killed in Bakhmut, two in Raihorodok, and the rest in Tetianivka and Mykolaivka, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Seven people were injured in Donetsk Oblast that day, Kyrylenko said.
