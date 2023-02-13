Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 13, 2023

Russian attacks kill one civilian in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 12

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 8:57 am
Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed one civilian and injured another over the past day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 12.

One civilian was killed in Chasiv Yar, and another civilian was injured in the region, according to Kyrylenko.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha, he added.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region. On Feb. 12, Russia's Wagner Group claimed it captured the village of Krasna Hora, located six kilometers north of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

