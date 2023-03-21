Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

President's Office: Russia strikes Odesa with missiles, injuring 3

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 21, 2023 10:24 pm
Share

Russian troops fired four Kh-59 missiles at Ukraine's southern city of Odesa late on March 21, according to Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak. 

Ukrainian air defense shot down two missiles, but the other two hit the city, damaging a three-story building and wounding three people, said Yermak. 

The damaged building is located on the territory of a local monastery, the official added. 

Russia used Su-35 fighter jets to launch the Kh-59 air-to-surface guided missiles on Odesa from the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Air Force

It confirmed it had downed two of them. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK