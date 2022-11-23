Russia strikes maternity ward in Zaporizhzhia, newborn baby killed
November 23, 2022 5:35 am
A Russian missile attack hit the maternity ward of the Vilnianska Hospital near Zaporizhzhia overnight on Nov. 23, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram. A newborn baby was killed in the attack, Starukh said.
