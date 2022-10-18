Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr
October 18, 2022 8:53 am
Russia struck a power supply facility in the city of Zhytomyr twice, Deputy Head of President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported on Telegram. The State Emergency Service is at the site of the attack, Tymoshenko said.
