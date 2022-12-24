Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia strikes central Kherson, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 19, 2022 11:53 pm
Russian forces launched a missile strike on the liberated southern city of Kherson on Dec. 19, killing one civilian, according to the Kherson Regional State Administration.

The regional administration's building on the city's central square was hit for the second time within a week, as well as another state institution and an educational facility, the statement reads.

Earlier the same day, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that Russian troops struck the region 69 times with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, and tanks, wounding six people. The attacks damaged an educational institution, a hotel, and private and apartment buildings in residential areas of Kherson city, Yanushevych said.

Kherson has been under regular shelling from Russian artillery and rocket systems since the city was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Nov. 11. According to Yanushevych, Russia has also begun to use the S-300 anti-air missile system to strike the city, with was used heavily against the neighboring city of Mykolaiv.

With the Dnipro River now effectively serving as the front line, the prospects remain slim for Russian forces to be pushed out of the artillery range of Kherson.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

