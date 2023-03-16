Russia stops oil supply to Poland

Russia stopped sending oil to Poland through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, Polish refiner PKN Orlen's chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Twitter on Feb. 25.

The shutoff comes one day after the first of Poland's German-made Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine.

The Druzhba pipeline had been exempted from EU sanctions on Russia.

Obajtek said Poland was prepared for this, as only 10% of its crude oil had been coming from Russia, and that it will be replaced from other sources. The company said its gasoline and diesel deliveries would not be disrupted.

Bloomberg reported that the EU's reliance on Russian hydrocarbons has dropped significantly over 2022. A year ago, Europe spent $1 billon per day to pay for gas, oil, and coal from Russia, while today, it pays a fraction of that amount.

Poland is one of numerous countries that pledged to supply Ukraine with modern Leopard 2 tanks, the first four of which arrived in the country on Feb. 24, the anniversary of the invasion.

