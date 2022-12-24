Russia shells maternity hospital in Kherson
December 10, 2022 5:39 pm
Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in the southern city of Kherson, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, reported on Dec. 10. No one was injured, according to Tymoshenko.
Russian troops regularly shell Kherson, the regional capital liberated by Ukraine on Nov. 11.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.