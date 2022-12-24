Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russia shells maternity hospital in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 10, 2022 5:39 pm
Share

Russian troops shelled a maternity hospital in the southern city of Kherson, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, reported on Dec. 10. No one was injured, according to Tymoshenko.

Russian troops regularly shell Kherson, the regional capital liberated by Ukraine on Nov. 11.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK