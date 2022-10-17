Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Russia says it may restore damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines

October 2, 2022 6:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that there were enough technical means to repair the pipelines, only "time and funds" are needed.

Novak also claimed that the U.S., Poland, and Ukraine, were interested in damaging the pipelines built by Russia to carry gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. 

Since Sept. 26, four leaks have been discovered in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

Following the leaks, several Western officials including U.S. President Joe Biden called them a “deliberate act of sabotage.” Biden also accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of “pumping out disinformation and lies.”

Last week, Russian submarines were seen near the areas where the leaks were discovered, CNN reported, citing an unnamed Western intelligence official. 

German media outlet Tagesspiegel reported, citing unnamed high-ranking German officials, that if the Nord Stream pipelines are not attended to immediately, salt water will quickly corrode the insides and they will become irreparable.

According to Manfredi Caltagirone, the UN Environment Programme acting head, the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines has most likely caused the “largest emission” of methane ever recorded, Reuters reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok