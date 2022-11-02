Russia resumes its participation in grain export deal.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said Russia was resuming participation in the deal because it had received guarantees from Ukraine that the grain export corridor would not be used for military purposes.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, led to a halt in grain shipments via the Black Sea. On July 22, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN struck a deal to unblock grain exports, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

However, Russia said on Oct. 29 that it had suspended its participation in the grain deal due to a drone attack on Russian warships in the occupied port of Sevastopol. Russia accused Ukraine of attacking them, while Ukraine has not commented on whether it was responsible for the attack.