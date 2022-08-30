Russia launches missile strike on Zaporizhzhia
August 30, 2022 6:14 am
According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Aug. 30.There are currently no reported casualties or significant damages to infrastructure.
