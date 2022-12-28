Russia has damaged more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 28, 2022 4:44 am
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Dec. 27 that at least 702 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been hit since the start of the full-scale invasion. Those facilities include gas pipelines, electrical substations and bridges. Russian attacks have destroyed more than 35,000 objects in Ukraine, Yenin said.
