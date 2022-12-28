Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Russia has damaged more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 4:44 am
First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin said on Dec. 27 that at least 702 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine have been hit since the start of the full-scale invasion. Those facilities include gas pipelines, electrical substations and bridges. Russian attacks have destroyed more than 35,000 objects in Ukraine, Yenin said. 

