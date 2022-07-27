Russia claims to have blocked Facebook, Twitter, Youtube in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 23, 2022 9:53 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to Russia’s state agencies, providers slowed down Google in the occupied part of the southern region. Earlier, Russia's proxies in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts also announced they were blocking Google.
According to Russia’s state agencies, providers slowed down Google in the occupied part of the southern region. Earlier, Russia's proxies in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts also announced they were blocking Google.