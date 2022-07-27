Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalRussia claims to have blocked Facebook, Twitter, Youtube in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

July 23, 2022 9:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to Russia’s state agencies, providers slowed down Google in the occupied part of the southern region. Earlier, Russia's proxies in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts also announced they were blocking Google.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok