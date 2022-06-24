Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalRussia claims ceasefire deal reached to evacuate Ukrainian wounded soldiers from Mariupol.

May 16, 2022 6:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's Defense Ministry said they would be evacuated to a hospital in the Russian-occupied city of Novoazovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine didn't confirm Russia's claim, and sending Ukrainian soldiers to Russian-occupied areas could put their life at risk as they may be captured or killed. More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including 600 wounded soldiers, are trapped in dire conditions at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.

Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

