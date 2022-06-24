Russia's Defense Ministry said they would be evacuated to a hospital in the Russian-occupied city of Novoazovsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine didn't confirm Russia's claim, and sending Ukrainian soldiers to Russian-occupied areas could put their life at risk as they may be captured or killed. More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops, including 600 wounded soldiers, are trapped in dire conditions at Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant.