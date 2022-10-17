Russia blocks Ukrainian website for soldiers wishing to surrender
October 16, 2022 10:49 pm
The Russian media Kommersant reported that Russia had blocked the website of the Ukrainian state project "I Want to Live," created for troops willing to surrender to the Ukrainian army after applying online.
The site's domain was blocked on Oct. 16 at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office. As of Oct. 4, the site has received more than 2,000 requests from the Russian military.
